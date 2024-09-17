Key Takeaways From Ramaco Resources Analyst Ratings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.25, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average has decreased by 3.75% from the previous average price target of $20.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ramaco Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $18.00 $19.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 Nathan Martin Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nathan Martin Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Ramaco Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ramaco Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ramaco Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ramaco Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Inc is a United States-based company that operates as a pure-play metallurgical coal company with operations in southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia. Its portfolio includes high-quality metallurgical coal reserves and resources, with a focus on properties such as Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben. These properties are strategically located to serve North American blast furnace steel mill and coke plants, as well as international metallurgical coal consumers. Additionally, the company controls mineral deposits in Sheridan, Wyoming, exploring potential opportunities in rare earth elements and coal-to-carbon-based products. Operations are concentrated in the Appalachian basin, with active mines at Elk Creek, Berwind, Knox Creek, and Maben mining complexes.

Ramaco Resources: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ramaco Resources showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.98% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ramaco Resources's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ramaco Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ramaco Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

