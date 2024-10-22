Key Takeaways From Progress Software Analyst Ratings

Ratings for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $70.5, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.29% from the previous average price target of $66.33.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Progress Software by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 Raymond McDonough Guggenheim Raises Buy $70.00 $64.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $70.00 $66.00 Lucky Schreiner DA Davidson Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $68.00 $68.00

Progress Software Corporation is a provider of cloud-based security solutions to large-and mid-sized organizations in a wide range of industries. Its product includes OpenEdge; Chef; Developer Tools; Kemp LoadMaster; MOVEit; DataDirect; WhatsUp Gold; Sitefinity; Flowmon and Corticon. The company derives revenue from perpetual licenses to its products, but some products also use term licensing models. Its cloud-based offerings use a subscription-based model. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States and it also has presence in Canada, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

A Deep Dive into Progress Software's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Progress Software's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Progress Software's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progress Software's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progress Software's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.78%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Progress Software's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.91. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

