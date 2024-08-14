Key Takeaways From Privia Health Gr Analyst Ratings

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.5, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 7.52% decrease from the previous average price target of $24.33.

The perception of Privia Health Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean Dodge RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $28.00 $28.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $20.00 $23.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $23.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $22.00

About Privia Health Gr

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

A Deep Dive into Privia Health Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Privia Health Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.17% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Privia Health Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Privia Health Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Privia Health Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

