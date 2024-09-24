Key Takeaways From PowerFleet Analyst Ratings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated PowerFleet and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $10.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of PowerFleet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PowerFleet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PowerFleet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PowerFleet's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of PowerFleet's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PowerFleet analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering PowerFleet: A Closer Look

PowerFleet Inc is engaged in Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions providing valuable business intelligence for managing high-value enterprise assets that improve operational efficiencies. It provide critical information that powers unified operations throughout organizations. It is solving the challenge of inefficient data collection, real-time visibility, and analysis that leads to transformative business operations. Its SaaS cloud-based applications take data from IoT devices and ecosystem of third-party and partner applications to present actionable information for customer.

PowerFleet: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PowerFleet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 135.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PowerFleet's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PowerFleet's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, PowerFleet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.