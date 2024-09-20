Key Takeaways From Pinnacle Finl Partners Analyst Ratings

Ratings for Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pinnacle Finl Partners, presenting an average target of $101.75, a high estimate of $113.00, and a low estimate of $87.00. Observing a 6.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $95.12.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Pinnacle Finl Partners among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $113.00 $101.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $113.00 $93.00 Steven Shaw Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $100.00 $90.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $97.00 $93.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $98.00 $95.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $87.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $87.00 $94.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $105.00 $108.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pinnacle Finl Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinnacle Finl Partners compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Pinnacle Finl Partners's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Pinnacle Finl Partners: A Closer Look

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc is a financial holding company. The company operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pinnacle Bank. The bank provides a full range of lending products, including commercial, real estate, and consumer loans to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. Pinnacle operates as a community bank mainly in the urban markets of Nashville, Knoxville, Memphis, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, as well as surrounding counties. It relies heavily on mergers and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is in commercial loans, mainly real estate, as well as industrial loans. The bank generates a majority of its net revenue through net interest income.

A Deep Dive into Pinnacle Finl Partners's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Pinnacle Finl Partners faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.98% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.55%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinnacle Finl Partners's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.83%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.1%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Pinnacle Finl Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

