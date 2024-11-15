Key Takeaways From Pfizer Analyst Ratings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $40.88, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. This current average has decreased by 9.16% from the previous average price target of $45.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Pfizer's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexandria Hammond Wolfe Research Announces Underperform $25.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Courtney Breen Bernstein Announces Market Perform $32.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pfizer. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pfizer compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Pfizer: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pfizer's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.2% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pfizer's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.96%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pfizer's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

