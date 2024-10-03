Key Takeaways From Pfizer Analyst Ratings

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $38.82, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $37.64, the current average has increased by 3.13%.

The perception of Pfizer by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Narumi Nakagiri Daiwa Capital Raises Outperform $34.00 $28.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Colin Bristow UBS Raises Neutral $31.00 $30.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Pfizer's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pfizer's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pfizer's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pfizer's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Pfizer adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

