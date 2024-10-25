Key Takeaways From Penumbra Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 17 analysts have published ratings on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $208.94, along with a high estimate of $263.00 and a low estimate of $150.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.84%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Penumbra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $200.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $235.00 $176.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $234.00 $224.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $200.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $222.00 $205.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Announces Buy $238.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $263.00 - Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $224.00 $187.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $200.00 $178.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $187.00 $232.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Outperform $180.00 $231.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $205.00 $289.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $200.00 $230.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $260.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $176.00 $272.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $150.00 $289.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $178.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Penumbra. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Penumbra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Penumbra's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Penumbra

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Penumbra: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Penumbra's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 14.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.11%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

