Key Takeaways From Penumbra Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $257.25, along with a high estimate of $272.00 and a low estimate of $232.00. This current average has decreased by 9.66% from the previous average price target of $284.75.

The standing of Penumbra among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $232.00 $265.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $265.00 $300.00 Jason Mills Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $272.00 $284.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $260.00 $290.00

Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Penumbra's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Penumbra's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.43% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Penumbra's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Penumbra's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.92%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Penumbra's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Penumbra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

