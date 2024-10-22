Key Takeaways From Pentair Analyst Ratings

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Pentair (NYSE:PNR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Pentair, presenting an average target of $110.0, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.79% increase from the previous average price target of $98.40.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Pentair by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bryan Blair Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $98.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $115.00 $101.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $97.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $96.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pentair. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Pentair compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pentair's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pentair's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Pentair's Background

Pentair is a global leader in the water treatment industry, with 10,000 employees and a presence in 25 countries. Pentair's business is organized into three segments: pool, water technologies, and flow. The company offers a wide range of water solutions, including energy-efficient swimming pool equipment, filtration solutions, and commercial and industrial pumps. Pentair generated approximately $4.1 billion in revenue in 2023.

A Deep Dive into Pentair's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pentair showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.55% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pentair's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.51%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.8%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Pentair adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

