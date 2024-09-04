Key Takeaways From PENN Entertainment Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $23.91, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a 6.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $22.45.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PENN Entertainment. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $20.00 $19.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Joseph Moore Susquehanna Maintains Positive $26.00 $26.00 Ryan Sigdahl Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $30.00 $20.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PENN Entertainment. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PENN Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PENN Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of PENN Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About PENN Entertainment

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 89% of total sales in 2023; 11% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

Financial Insights: PENN Entertainment

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, PENN Entertainment faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.7% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PENN Entertainment's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, PENN Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

