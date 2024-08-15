Key Takeaways From Pediatrix Medical Group Analyst Ratings

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.12, a high estimate of $10.50, and a low estimate of $8.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $8.75, the current average has increased by 4.23%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Pediatrix Medical Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $10.00 $8.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Neutral $10.50 $9.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Hold $8.00 $10.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold $8.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Pediatrix Medical Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pediatrix Medical Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Pediatrix Medical Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pediatrix Medical Group analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Pediatrix Medical Group: A Closer Look

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment and generates majority of the revenue through neonatology and other pediatric subspecialties.

Understanding the Numbers: Pediatrix Medical Group's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Pediatrix Medical Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.74% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pediatrix Medical Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -19.59%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pediatrix Medical Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pediatrix Medical Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Dec 2021 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for MD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.