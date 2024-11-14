Key Takeaways From Paysafe Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. A 3.67% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $21.80.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Paysafe by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $21.00 $25.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $23.00 $23.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Underperform $19.00 $16.20

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Paysafe. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Paysafe compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Paysafe's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Ltd is an integrated payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company provides payment solutions through three primary lines of business: Integrated Processing, Digital Wallet, and eCash Solutions. It derives a majority of revenue from the USA followed by Germany, the UK, and all other countries.

Financial Milestones: Paysafe's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Paysafe showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.34% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Paysafe's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -0.33%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Paysafe's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Paysafe's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

