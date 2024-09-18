Key Takeaways From PayPal Holdings Analyst Ratings

21 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 13 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 7 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $78.62, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $69.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.65% from the previous average price target of $75.85.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of PayPal Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $78.00 $78.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $77.00 Kazuya Nishimura Daiwa Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $68.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $81.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $70.00 $68.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $65.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $77.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Neutral $72.00 $71.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $90.00 $85.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $72.00 $65.00 Anthony Butler Susquehanna Raises Positive $83.00 $71.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Harshita Rawat Bernstein Raises Outperform $78.00 $71.00 Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Raises Buy $95.00 $88.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $78.00 $78.00 Anthony Butler Susquehanna Maintains Positive $71.00 $71.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $84.00 $84.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $70.00 $65.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $69.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PayPal Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know PayPal Holdings Better

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

PayPal Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: PayPal Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.31%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PayPal Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.46%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, PayPal Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

