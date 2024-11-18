Key Takeaways From Parker Hannifin Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $694.62, a high estimate of $842.00, and a low estimate of $520.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.16% from the previous average price target of $630.58.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Parker Hannifin by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Maintains Hold $691.00 $691.00 Amit Mehrotra UBS Announces Buy $842.00 - Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $575.00 $520.00 John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $710.00 $650.00 Mircea Dobre Baird Raises Outperform $710.00 $695.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $715.00 $665.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $725.00 $640.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Buy $788.00 $673.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $710.00 $640.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $703.00 $650.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $691.00 $633.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Hold $520.00 $500.00 Tim Thein Raymond James Raises Outperform $650.00 $610.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Parker Hannifin. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Parker Hannifin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Parker Hannifin's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Parker Hannifin: A Closer Look

Parker Hannifin is an industrial conglomerate operating through two segments: diversified industrial, which serves a variety of end markets, and aerospace systems, which sells engine and actuation components. The diversified industrial segment consists of six groups, including engineered materials (sealing devices), filtration (filters and systems monitoring and removing contaminants from liquids and gases), fluid connectors (valves, couplings, and other fittings), instrumentation (flow manufacturing components and fluid control applications), and motion systems (hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components in industrial machinery and equipment). The segment boasts 17,100 independent distributors, and about 40% of its business occurs outside the United States.

Parker Hannifin: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Parker Hannifin's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.17% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parker Hannifin's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parker Hannifin's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Parker Hannifin's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.79, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

