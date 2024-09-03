Key Takeaways From Ouster Analyst Ratings

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Ouster (NYSE:OUST), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.27, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.6% lower than the prior average price target of $13.91.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Ouster by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Lowers Buy $13.00 $17.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $11.00 $13.00 Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ouster. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ouster compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ouster's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ouster's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Ouster

Ouster Inc is a provider of lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster's products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions. The company operates in the Americas, Asia and Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Breaking Down Ouster's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Ouster showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 39.15% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Ouster's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -88.44%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.13%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ouster's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Ouster's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.4.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

