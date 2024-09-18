Key Takeaways From Nike Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 29 analysts have published ratings on Nike (NYSE:NKE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.
In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|6
|9
|13
|0
|1
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|5
|9
|9
|0
|1
Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $91.97, with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. A decline of 13.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.
Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown
A clear picture of Nike's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Adrienne Yih
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$84.00
|$80.00
|Jim Duffy
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Hold
|$79.00
|$88.00
|Anna Andreeva
|Piper Sandler
|Announces
|Neutral
|$80.00
|-
|Sam Poser
|Williams Trading
|Raises
|Buy
|$93.00
|$67.00
|John Kernan
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Hold
|$71.00
|$75.00
|Piral Dadhania
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$75.00
|$100.00
|Krisztina Katai
|Deutsche Bank
|Lowers
|Buy
|$92.00
|$115.00
|Piral Dadhania
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$75.00
|$100.00
|Sam Poser
|Williams Trading
|Lowers
|Sell
|$67.00
|$75.00
|Paul Lejuez
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$102.00
|$115.00
|Kate Fitzsimons
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$92.00
|$115.00
|Erwan Rambourg
|HSBC
|Lowers
|Hold
|$90.00
|$100.00
|Robert Drbul
|Guggenheim
|Lowers
|Buy
|$115.00
|$130.00
|Brooke Roach
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Buy
|$105.00
|$118.00
|Adrienne Yih
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$80.00
|$109.00
|Lorraine Hutchinson
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$104.00
|$113.00
|Joseph Civello
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$81.00
|$99.00
|Matthew Boss
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$83.00
|$116.00
|Simeon Siegel
|BMO Capital
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$100.00
|$118.00
|Tom Nikic
|Wedbush
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$97.00
|$115.00
|Cristina Fernandez
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$100.00
|$115.00
|Brian Nagel
|Oppenheimer
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$120.00
|$120.00
|John Kernan
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Hold
|$75.00
|$89.00
|Jonathan Komp
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$100.00
|$125.00
|Michael Binetti
|Evercore ISI Group
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$105.00
|$110.00
|Jim Duffy
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Hold
|$88.00
|$117.00
|Alex Straton
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$79.00
|$114.00
|Joseph Feldman
|Telsey Advisory Group
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$115.00
|Brian Nagel
|Oppenheimer
|Raises
|Outperform
|$120.00
|$110.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Nike's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.
To gain a panoramic view of Nike's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.
Discovering Nike: A Closer Look
Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.
Nike: A Financial Overview
Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.
Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nike's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Net Margin: Nike's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Latest Ratings for NKE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Seaport Global
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
