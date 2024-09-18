Key Takeaways From Nike Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 29 analysts have published ratings on Nike (NYSE:NKE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 13 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 9 9 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $91.97, with a high estimate of $120.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. A decline of 13.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Nike's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $84.00 $80.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $79.00 $88.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $80.00 - Sam Poser Williams Trading Raises Buy $93.00 $67.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $71.00 $75.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $100.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $92.00 $115.00 Piral Dadhania RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $100.00 Sam Poser Williams Trading Lowers Sell $67.00 $75.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $102.00 $115.00 Kate Fitzsimons Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $92.00 $115.00 Erwan Rambourg HSBC Lowers Hold $90.00 $100.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $105.00 $118.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $109.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Buy $104.00 $113.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Lowers Hold $81.00 $99.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $83.00 $116.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $100.00 $118.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Lowers Outperform $97.00 $115.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $100.00 $115.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $120.00 $120.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $75.00 $89.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Outperform $100.00 $125.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $105.00 $110.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Lowers Hold $88.00 $117.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $79.00 $114.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $115.00 $115.00 Brian Nagel Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $120.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nike. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Nike compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Nike's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Nike's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nike analyst ratings.

Discovering Nike: A Closer Look

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Nike: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Nike's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 May, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.71% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Nike's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.9%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.47%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nike's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.98%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nike's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NKE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Cowen & Co. Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Wells Fargo Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Jan 2022 Seaport Global Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.