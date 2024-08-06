Key Takeaways From Motorola Solns Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Motorola Solns (NYSE:MSI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Motorola Solns and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $434.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $467.00 and a low estimate of $385.00. This current average has increased by 12.07% from the previous average price target of $387.60.

A clear picture of Motorola Solns's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $440.00 $385.00 Joseph Cardoso JP Morgan Raises Overweight $440.00 $436.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $467.00 $372.00 Tomer Zilberman B of A Securities Raises Buy $440.00 $370.00 Matthew Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $385.00 $375.00

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

A Deep Dive into Motorola Solns's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solns's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Motorola Solns's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Motorola Solns's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 66.97%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Motorola Solns's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Motorola Solns's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 8.54. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

