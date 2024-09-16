Key Takeaways From Merit Medical Systems Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $102.0, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. Marking an increase of 7.37%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $95.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Merit Medical Systems among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $85.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Neutral $103.00 $92.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $94.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Neutral $92.00 $87.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $97.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $94.00 $93.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $100.00 $100.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $125.00 $102.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $93.00 $85.00 David Rescott Baird Announces Outperform $96.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Merit Medical Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Merit Medical Systems's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Merit Medical Systems analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment. The United States generates the majority of the revenue.

Financial Insights: Merit Medical Systems

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Merit Medical Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.61% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.52% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Merit Medical Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MMSI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Oct 2021 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MMSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.