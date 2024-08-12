Key Takeaways From Medtronic Analyst Ratings

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 2

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $88.67, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. A 1.61% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $90.12.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Medtronic. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 $92.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $85.00 $88.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $90.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 $92.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $83.00 - Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 $92.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $105.00 $102.00 Matthew Taylor UBS Raises Sell $76.00 $75.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $88.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Medtronic. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Medtronic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Medtronic's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Medtronic analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Medtronic

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Medtronic's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Medtronic's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.61%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.28%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.5.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MDT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MDT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.