Key Takeaways From Matador Resources Analyst Ratings

Ratings for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Matador Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $78.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $89.00 and a low estimate of $62.00. Experiencing a 2.68% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $80.54.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Matador Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $86.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $76.00 $74.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $74.00 $85.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $76.00 $83.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $89.00 $88.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $81.00 $83.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $62.00 $62.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Raises Buy $87.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $86.00 $91.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $85.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Matador Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Matador Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Matador Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Matador Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Matador Resources analyst ratings.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business.

Matador Resources: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Matador Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Matador Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 26.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Matador Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Matador Resources's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTDR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Stifel Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MTDR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.