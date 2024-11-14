Key Takeaways From Mastercard Analyst Ratings

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 13 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 9 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $564.71, a high estimate of $605.00, and a low estimate of $509.00. Observing a 5.97% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $532.88.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Mastercard. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $565.00 $550.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $564.00 $544.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $544.00 $540.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $572.00 $566.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $565.00 $505.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $532.00 $496.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $580.00 $510.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $605.00 $540.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $580.00 $515.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $580.00 $593.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $565.00 $536.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $593.00 $570.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $575.00 $545.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $576.00 $536.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Raises Neutral $509.00 $480.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Neutral $525.00 - Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $570.00 $500.00

Delving into Mastercard's Background

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Financial Insights: Mastercard

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Mastercard's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 44.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mastercard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 43.91%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Mastercard's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

