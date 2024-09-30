Key Takeaways From Marathon Oil Analyst Ratings

Ratings for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $31.47, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Experiencing a 7.2% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $33.91.

The perception of Marathon Oil by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $27.00 $35.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $28.00 $30.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $32.00 $34.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $30.00 $33.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $28.00 $29.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $37.00 $39.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $30.00 $32.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $27.61 $29.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $39.00 $33.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Neutral $33.00 - Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $29.00 $45.00

About Marathon Oil

Marathon is an independent exploration and production company primarily focusing on unconventional resources in the United States. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 405 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of roughly 70% oil and NGLs and 30% natural gas.

Marathon Oil: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Marathon Oil's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.26% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Oil's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marathon Oil's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.12%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Oil's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Marathon Oil's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

