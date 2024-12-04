Key Takeaways From MARA Holdings Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MARA Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.41% lower than the prior average price target of $26.25.

The standing of MARA Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $27.00 - Chase White Compass Point Announces Neutral $25.00 - Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $29.00 $22.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $21.00 - Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Announces Outperform $22.00 -

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: MARA Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 34.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -94.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MARA Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MARA Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MARA Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

