Key Takeaways From Maplebear Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 18 analysts have published ratings on Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 11 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 8 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $49.56, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.06% from the previous average price target of $46.73.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Maplebear among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lee Horowitz Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $37.00 - Ross Compton Macquarie Raises Outperform $52.00 $50.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $51.00 $42.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $58.00 $50.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $56.00 $48.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $47.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $51.00 $50.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $48.00 $39.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $51.00 $44.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $55.00 $48.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Announces Hold $45.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $41.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $45.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 -

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Maplebear. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Maplebear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Maplebear's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Maplebear's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Maplebear analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The company partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has about 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Maplebear's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Maplebear's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Maplebear's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Maplebear's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maplebear's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Maplebear adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

