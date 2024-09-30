Key Takeaways From Magnolia Oil & Gas Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.6, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A 3.27% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $30.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Magnolia Oil & Gas is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $31.00 $35.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Michael Glick JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $32.00 $33.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $26.00 $29.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $26.00 $27.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $35.00 $34.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $29.00 $28.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $35.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $33.00 $31.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Magnolia Oil & Gas. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Magnolia Oil & Gas's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The Company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Financial Milestones: Magnolia Oil & Gas's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Magnolia Oil & Gas showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.13% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 28.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.36% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Magnolia Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.22, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

