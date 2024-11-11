Key Takeaways From Lyft Analyst Ratings

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been analyzed by 22 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 18 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 12 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $16.73, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.94% increase from the previous average price target of $14.43.

The standing of Lyft among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $18.00 $10.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $14.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $16.00 $11.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $16.50 Michael Graham Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $19.00 $16.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $18.00 $13.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $16.00 $13.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $13.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $16.00 $13.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $17.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Hold $20.00 $13.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $19.00 $17.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $13.00 $10.50 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $13.00 - Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $16.00 $20.00 Anindya Das Nomura Lowers Neutral $13.00 $15.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $13.00 $19.00

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft also has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

A Deep Dive into Lyft's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Lyft's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 31.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lyft's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.01% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, Lyft adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

