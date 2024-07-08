Key Takeaways From Lucid Gr Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $3.23, a high estimate of $4.00, and a low estimate of $2.90. Highlighting a 11.99% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $3.67.

The perception of Lucid Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Maintains Neutral $3.00 $3.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $4.00 $4.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Hold $3.00 $4.00 Itay Michaeli Citigroup Announces Neutral $2.90 -

Delving into Lucid Gr's Background

Lucid Group Inc is a technology and automotive company. It develops the next generation of electric vehicle (EV) technologies. It is a vertically integrated company that designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems in-house using our own equipment and factory.

Breaking Down Lucid Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Lucid Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lucid Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -396.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lucid Gr's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -15.08%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lucid Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.87%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Lucid Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

