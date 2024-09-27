Key Takeaways From Lithia Motors Analyst Ratings

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $331.67, along with a high estimate of $375.00 and a low estimate of $302.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 16.9% increase from the previous average price target of $283.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Lithia Motors's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Neutral $320.00 $280.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $310.00 $225.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $360.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $375.00 $315.00 Ali Faghri Guggenheim Announces Buy $338.00 - Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $315.00 $280.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $302.00 $266.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $335.00 $300.00 John Murphy B of A Securities Raises Buy $330.00 $320.00

Delving into Lithia Motors's Background

Lithia Motors is a retailer of new and used vehicles and related services. The company offers over 50 brands of vehicles at nearly 500 stores globally across the US, Canada, and UK. The company has expanded largely through the acquisition of dealerships in smaller regional markets but now seeks to grow in any part of the US and we expect more deals over time in the US and, at times, abroad. Annual revenue in 2023 was $31 billion and we see over $50 billion possible in a few years. The US was 90% of 2023 revenue and the UK second at 6%, the latter should rise to around 20% with the 2024 Pendragon acquisition. In 2023, new-car sales were about 49% of total revenue. Lithia was founded in 1946, went public in 1996, and is the largest US auto dealer. It is based in Medford, Oregon.

Key Indicators: Lithia Motors's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lithia Motors showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.81% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.32%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lithia Motors's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lithia Motors's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 2.21.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

