Key Takeaways From Kinder Morgan Analyst Ratings

Ratings for Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.44, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Marking an increase of 11.53%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.12.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kinder Morgan by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Selman Akyol Stifel Raises Hold $23.00 $22.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $22.00 $20.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Hold $22.00 $20.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Bill Selesky Argus Research Announces Buy $24.00 - Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $21.00 $19.00 Brian Reynolds UBS Raises Buy $24.00 $22.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $22.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kinder Morgan. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Kinder Morgan compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kinder Morgan's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 82,000 miles in pipelines and 139 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kinder Morgan's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.03% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Kinder Morgan's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

