Key Takeaways From KBR Analyst Ratings

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of KBR (NYSE:KBR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $78.25, with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.41% increase from the previous average price target of $75.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of KBR's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $84.00 $78.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $82.00 $76.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $75.00 $73.00 Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Announces Hold $72.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to KBR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KBR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for KBR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About KBR

KBR, formerly Kellogg Brown & Root, is global provider of technology, integrated engineering, procurement, and construction delivery, and operations and maintenance services. The company's business is organized into two segments: government solutions and sustainable technology solutions. KBR has operations in over 30 countries and employs approximately 34,000 people. The firm generated $7 billion in revenue in 2023.

KBR: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: KBR's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.0%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: KBR's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): KBR's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.88%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): KBR's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.59%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: KBR's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.89. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

