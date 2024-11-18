Key Takeaways From Ingersoll Rand Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ingersoll Rand, presenting an average target of $107.38, a high estimate of $124.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. This current average has increased by 5.13% from the previous average price target of $102.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ingersoll Rand. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $107.00 $112.00 Ravi Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $124.00 $102.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $109.00 $114.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $112.00 $101.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Jonathan Sakraida CFRA Raises Hold $95.00 $85.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $101.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $97.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ingersoll Rand. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ingersoll Rand compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ingersoll Rand's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ingersoll Rand's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ingersoll Rand analyst ratings.

Discovering Ingersoll Rand: A Closer Look

Ingersoll Rand was formed through the merger of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll Rand's industrial segment. The firm's portfolio consists of two business lines: industrial technologies and services, and precision and science technologies. Ingersoll Rand serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, medical, and energy. Its broad portfolio of products includes compression, blower and vacuum, and fluid management. Ingersoll Rand generated roughly $6.9 billion in revenue in 2023.

Ingersoll Rand: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Ingersoll Rand's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ingersoll Rand's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ingersoll Rand's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, Ingersoll Rand adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

