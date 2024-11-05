Key Takeaways From Indie Semiconductor Analyst Ratings

Ratings for Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Indie Semiconductor, presenting an average target of $8.75, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.6% lower than the prior average price target of $10.75.

The standing of Indie Semiconductor among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cody Acree Benchmark Lowers Buy $9.00 $12.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $7.00 $9.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Lowers Buy $7.00 $10.00

Discovering Indie Semiconductor: A Closer Look

Indie Semiconductor Inc is empowering the Autotech revolution with next-generation automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focuses on edge sensors for advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. These technologies represent the core underpinnings of both electric and autonomous vehicles, while the advanced user interfaces transform the in-cabin experience to mirror and seamlessly connect to the mobile platforms. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from Greater China and rest from United States, Europe, South Korea and other regions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Indie Semiconductor

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Indie Semiconductor displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Indie Semiconductor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -36.6%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Indie Semiconductor's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Indie Semiconductor's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.39%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Indie Semiconductor's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

