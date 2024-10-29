Key Takeaways From Inari Medical Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.75, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Highlighting a 2.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $58.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Inari Medical. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $74.00 $71.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $67.00 $66.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $52.00 $50.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $55.00 Mathew Blackman Stifel Announces Hold $50.00 - Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Market Perform $47.00 - Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $50.00 $50.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $68.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Inari Medical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Inari Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Inari Medical's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Inari Medical

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from Chronic Venous Disease. Its product portfolio includes; ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever System product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism, InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis, LimFlow system and others. Geographically, the company generates majority of its revenue from United States and rest from International markets.

Understanding the Numbers: Inari Medical's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Inari Medical displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Inari Medical's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Inari Medical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -7.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

