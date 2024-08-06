Key Takeaways From Huntsman Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $24.8, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has decreased by 3.88% from the previous average price target of $25.80.

The perception of Huntsman by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $28.00 $32.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $27.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Huntsman. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Huntsman's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Huntsman's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Huntsman Corp is a us-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. It derives most of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Financial Milestones: Huntsman's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Huntsman's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.47% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Huntsman's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.52%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntsman's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Huntsman's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

