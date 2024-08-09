Key Takeaways From Hilton Grand Vacations Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $50.75, a high estimate of $71.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.12%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Hilton Grand Vacations among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Overweight $40.00 $54.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $57.00 $63.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Hold $35.00 $55.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hilton Grand Vacations. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hilton Grand Vacations compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hilton Grand Vacations's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a timeshare company engaged in developing, marketing, selling, managing, and operating timeshare resorts, timeshare plans, and ancillary reservation services, under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates business in the following two segments: (i) Real estate sales and financing and (ii) Resort operations and club management. The majority of the company's revenue is earned through the Real estate sales and financing segment, which generates revenue from VOI sales, and Financing.

Hilton Grand Vacations: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hilton Grand Vacations's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hilton Grand Vacations's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hilton Grand Vacations's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.38.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

