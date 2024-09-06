Key Takeaways From Hewlett Packard Analyst Ratings

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $20.80, the current average has increased by 0.96%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hewlett Packard is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Neutral $24.00 $22.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $21.00 $21.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hewlett Packard's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Hewlett Packard's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Breaking Down Hewlett Packard's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hewlett Packard's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.02% as of 31 July, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hewlett Packard's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.34%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

