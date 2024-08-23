Key Takeaways From Harley-Davidson Analyst Ratings

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.5, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.94% increase from the previous average price target of $38.75.

The standing of Harley-Davidson among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robin Farley UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $39.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Outperform $44.00 $40.00 Craig Kennison Baird Maintains Outperform $40.00 $40.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $34.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Harley-Davidson. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harley-Davidson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Harley-Davidson's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Harley-Davidson is a leading global manufacturer of heavyweight motorcycles across the custom, cruising, and touring segments, as well as related merchandise, parts, and accessories. In recent years, the firm has expanded into the adventure touring market with its Pan America model and into electric with the LiveWire brand. Its captive finance arm, Harley-Davidson Financial Services, provides wholesale financing to dealers and retail financing and insurance brokerage services to customers. Harley captured around 38% of the heavyweight domestic market in 2023.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Harley-Davidson displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harley-Davidson's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harley-Davidson's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Harley-Davidson's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.19, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

