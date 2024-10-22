Key Takeaways From Hamilton Lane Analyst Ratings

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hamilton Lane, presenting an average target of $158.62, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $134.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.42% from the previous average price target of $137.43.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hamilton Lane. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $185.00 $150.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $182.00 $140.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $156.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $147.00 $139.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $156.00 - Adam Beatty UBS Raises Neutral $150.00 $122.00 Ken Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $134.00 $120.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $145.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hamilton Lane. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Lane compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hamilton Lane's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Inc is a private market investment solutions provider in the United States. It works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world. The company offers a range of investment solutions across a range of private markets, including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, natural resources, growth equity, venture capital and impact. The company generate revenues mainly from management and advisory fees.

Hamilton Lane's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Lane's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 57.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.97%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Lane's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Hamilton Lane adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

