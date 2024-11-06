Key Takeaways From Grocery Outlet Holding Analyst Ratings

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. A decline of 23.11% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Grocery Outlet Holding among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Hold $17.00 $20.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Hold $16.00 $25.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $15.00 $17.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $17.00 $29.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $19.00 $27.00 Anthony Bonadio Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Announces Hold $17.00 - Karen Short Melius Research Announces Hold $17.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Grocery Outlet Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Grocery Outlet Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Grocery Outlet Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Grocery Outlet Holding's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Grocery Outlet Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Grocery Outlet Holding

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.

Grocery Outlet Holding: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Grocery Outlet Holding displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Grocery Outlet Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grocery Outlet Holding's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.15% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, Grocery Outlet Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Nov 2021 MKM Partners Maintains Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.