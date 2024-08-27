Key Takeaways From Glacier Bancorp Analyst Ratings

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Glacier Bancorp, presenting an average target of $40.0, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.23% from the previous average price target of $38.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Glacier Bancorp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $38.00 $38.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $46.00 $38.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $38.00 $40.00

Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services to scores of communities through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates a multitude of banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank's wide range of products and services include deposit, loans, and mortgage origination services, among others. The bank primarily serves individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier's strategy emphasizes both internal growth and growth through selective acquisitions. A majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while a majority of its net revenue is net interest income.

A Deep Dive into Glacier Bancorp's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Glacier Bancorp's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Glacier Bancorp's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glacier Bancorp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glacier Bancorp's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Glacier Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

