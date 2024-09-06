Key Takeaways From G-III Apparel Group Analyst Ratings

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $30.5, a high estimate of $34.00, and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a 7.96% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $28.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive G-III Apparel Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $32.00 $29.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Underweight $27.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $29.00 $29.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to G-III Apparel Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of G-III Apparel Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for G-III Apparel Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of G-III Apparel Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd is a textile company. It makes a wide range of apparel, footwear, and accessories that it sells under its own brands, licensed brands, and private-label brands. G-III has a substantial portfolio for licensed and proprietary brands, anchored by five global power brands: DKNY, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld. The company has two reportable operations: Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. The Wholesale operations segment includes sales of products under brands licensed by from third parties, as well as sales of products under its own brands and private label brands. The retail operations segment consists primarily of Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY retail stores. It derives most of its revenues from Wholesale operations.

Breaking Down G-III Apparel Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: G-III Apparel Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): G-III Apparel Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.38%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): G-III Apparel Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: G-III Apparel Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.43, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

