Key Takeaways From Frontier Group Holdings Analyst Ratings

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Frontier Group Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $5.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $7.15 and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.18% from the previous average price target of $4.65.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Frontier Group Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $6.00 $5.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Overweight $7.00 $6.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $7.15 $4.70 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $5.00 $3.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $5.00 $4.00 Stephen Trent Citigroup Raises Neutral $4.70 $3.50 Helane Becker TD Cowen Raises Hold $4.00 $3.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $5.00 $5.50 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $3.00 $4.50 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Overweight $6.00 $7.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $4.00 $5.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Frontier Group Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Frontier Group Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Frontier Group Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is an ultra-low-cost carrier whose business is focused on Low Fares Done Right. The company owns a fleet of 120 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, consisting of 13 A320ceos, 82 A320neos, 21 A321ceos and 4 A321neos. The use of these aircraft, their seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the ability to continue to be the fuel-efficient of all the U.S. The Company is managed as a single business unit that provides air transportation for passengers.

Frontier Group Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Frontier Group Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Frontier Group Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.78%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Frontier Group Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Frontier Group Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Frontier Group Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 7.7. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

