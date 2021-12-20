Key Takeaways From the Much-Awaited NIO Day 2021 Event

NIO Inc. NIO recently made a series of announcements at its annual NIO Day event held in Suzhou in China on Dec 18, 2021, to shape the future of transportation.



At the showcase, the Chinese smart electric vehicle (EV) maker unveiled a new mid-sized electric sedan, the ET5. Additionally, the company gave updates on the delivery timeline and new features of the ET7 as well as its global expansion plans.

The All-New ET5 Sedan

The show-stealer of the NIO Day event was the debut of the ET5 sedan. Being the company's fifth product offering, the ET5 is expected to give serious competition to Tesla's TSLA Model 3 in China. Based on the same Technology Platform 2.0 as the company’s flagship ET7 model, the ET5 sedan will be manufactured at NIO's massive NEO Park facility along with the ET7.



The ET5 draws a lot of its interior design from its elder sibling, the ET7. NIO shared that the ET5 will be equipped with a dual-motor system that offers a maximum power output of 360 kW and 0-100 km/h acceleration in 4.3 seconds. The EV has a drag coefficient of 0.24, thereby offering a range of more than 550 km with the 75 kWh Standard Range Battery, 700 km with the 100 kWh Long Range Battery and over 1,000 km with the 150 kWh Ultra-long Range Battery.



As far as its autonomous driving capabilities are concerned, the ET5 will come with the latest NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD). With NIO Aquila Super Sensing and NIO Adam Super Computing, the car will gradually achieve a secure autonomous driving experience in scenarios such as highways, urban areas, parking and battery swapping. The ET5 sedan will be integrated with 17 standard Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) functions. Also, ET5 will be equipped with AR and virtual reality (VR) features. In fact, NIO claims the ET5's will feature an industry first when it comes to in-car entertainment. NIO will offer AR glasses exclusively to the ET5 EV in collaboration with an AR device company called NREAL. These AR glasses will be capable of projecting an effective screen size of 201-inches at six meters.



The ET5 will start retailing at RMB 328,000 ($51,000) for 75-kWh battery pack (before the application of subsidies). With NIO's Battery as a Service (BaaS), the pre-subsidy price falls to RMB 258,000 ($40,470). This makes the ET5 more affordable than NIO’s existing lineup of three premium electric SUVs, as well as the upcoming ET7 sedan. The delivery of ET5 is expected to commence in September 2022.

Updates on the Upcoming ET7 Sedan

Apart from the ET5 launch at NIO Day 2021, the automaker also provided a start date of Jan 20, 2022, for order confirmations of its upcoming electric sedan offering – ET7. Deliveries of this upscale sedan, unveiled at NIO Day 2020, are set to begin on Mar 28, 2022. ET7's drag coefficient has been improved to 0.208, improving the EV's range to 550 km with the standard 75-kWh battery pack. With the 150-kWh pack, the EV will offer a range in excess of 1,000 km.

Expansion Plans

NIO has already penetrated the European market, with Norway serving as a launching platform. Nonetheless, at the NIO Day, the company shared plans for further expansion overseas. The company plans to tap into Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark in 2022, and by 2025, it plans to expand to more than 25 countries and regions globally.



While the NIO Day did not see the sixth offering by the EV maker as speculated, it did manage to create a massive buzz for the automaker for 2022.

