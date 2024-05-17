Key Takeaways From Skechers USA Analyst Ratings

Analysts' ratings for Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $71.43, a high estimate of $76.00, and a low estimate of $67.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.56% increase from the previous average price target of $70.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Skechers USA. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $76.00 - Tom Nikic Wedbush Raises Outperform $76.00 $68.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $68.00 - JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $68.00 $73.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Announces Overweight $71.00 - Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Announces Neutral $67.00 - John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $74.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Skechers USA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Skechers USA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Skechers USA's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Skechers USA's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Skechers USA's Background

Skechers USA Inc is a lifestyle footwear company under the Skechers GO brand name. Products offered include various styles of women's shoes, men's shoes, girl's shoes, boy's shoes, performance shoes, and work shoes. Allied products offered are apparel, bags, eyewear, toys, and more. Its products are available for sale at department and specialty stores, athletic and independent retailers, boutiques, and internet retailers. The company's operating segments includes Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It generates maximum revenue from the Wholesale segment.

Financial Milestones: Skechers USA's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Skechers USA's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.47% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skechers USA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Skechers USA's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Skechers USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

