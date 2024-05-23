Key Takeaways From Public Service Enterprise Analyst Ratings

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Public Service Enterprise, presenting an average target of $70.09, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $62.00. Marking an increase of 6.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $65.80.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Public Service Enterprise by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Raises Buy $80.00 $65.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $62.00 $64.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $71.00 $68.00 Greg Gordon Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $72.00 $67.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $61.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $70.00 - Julien Dumoulin-Smith B of A Securities Raises Buy $73.00 $66.00 Neil Kalton Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $68.00 Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $68.00 $65.00 Shelby Tucker RBC Capital Raises Outperform $72.00 $70.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $63.00 $64.00

Public Service Enterprise Group is the holding company for a regulated utility (PSE&G) and other nonregulated businesses such as nuclear power generation and clean energy projects. PSE&G provides regulated gas and electricity delivery services in New Jersey to a combined 4.2 million customers. Public Service Enterprise Group also operates the Long Island Power Authority system. In 2022, the company sold its gas and oil power plants in the mid-Atlantic, New York, and the Northeast.

Breaking Down Public Service Enterprise's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Public Service Enterprise's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.5% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Public Service Enterprise's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Service Enterprise's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Service Enterprise's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.03%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.4.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

