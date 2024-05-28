Key Takeaways From Neurocrine Biosciences Analyst Ratings

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 9 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Neurocrine Biosciences, revealing an average target of $169.69, a high estimate of $216.00, and a low estimate of $138.00. Observing a 6.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $159.92.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $193.00 $174.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Announces Outperform $175.00 - David Hoang Citigroup Raises Neutral $150.00 $140.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $164.00 $154.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $170.00 $164.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $169.00 $150.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $138.00 $129.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $216.00 $200.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $140.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $150.00 - Laura Chico Wedbush Maintains Outperform $147.00 - Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $155.00 - Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $158.00 $148.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Neurocrine Biosciences's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Neurocrine Biosciences analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Neurocrine Biosciences: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.67%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 4.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NBIX

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Upgrades Neutral Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NBIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.