Key Takeaways From Much-Awaited Tesla (TSLA) AI Day Event

Tesla’s TSLA highly anticipated Artificial Intelligence (AI) day event was live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel on Aug 19. At the flashy event, the electric car maker made several key announcements in the areas of computing, AI and robotics.



The three-hour event saw CEO Elon Musk viewing Tesla as more of a software company than just an electric car company. While the event revolved around Tesla engineers explaining various Tesla techs at work, it also highlighted the company’s goal of recruiting the best talent in the field of machine learning and computer vision, as well as neural net specialists to help it achieve autonomy and more.

While the event involved a lot of technical jargon, the major highlights of the event are as follows:

Tesla Humanoid Bot

The most exciting part of the event was Musk unveiling Tesla's latest project — the Tesla Bot — a 5’8″, 125-pound humanoid robot aimed at performing all the tasks that humans can do. When asked about the need for this robot, Musk elaborated that the Tesla Bot will be designed to handle dangerous, repetitive and dull tasks, helping the company solve the problem of labor to some extent. He further stated that he envisions a future where boring physical work would be a choice — this humanoid robot is being built by the company so that it can perform the boring chores of our daily lives, such as buying groceries as or fixing a screw in a Tesla car. The Tesla Bot will take leverage of the advanced technology used in the company’s autopilot driver assistance programme. The Tesla Bot is still under development and a prototype of which is expected by next year. An announcement like this has certainly taken everyone by surprise as no one was expecting Tesla to use its superior technology for developing robot slaves.

D1 Chipset to Train AI Software

At the event, Tesla director Ganesh Venkataramanan rolled out Tesla’s in-house computer chip named D1, which the company is using to power its upcoming supercomputer, Dojo. Per the electric vehicle (EV) behemoth, this chip will make the Dojo supercomputer capable of an exaFLOP, one quintillion floating-point operations per second — making it one of the most powerful supercomputers on earth. Dojo will also have the ability to process larger amounts of video training data & efficiently run hypersparce arrays with huge number of parameters, plenty of memory & ultra-high bandwidth between cores. Much of Tesla’s AI architecture is dependent on Dojo, and the Dojo-trained AI software will be made available to existing customers via over-the-air software updates.



The D1 chip uses a 7-nanometer manufacturing process, with 362 teraflops of processing power. Tesla uses 25 of these chips in a single training tile, and 120 of these tiles come together to compose the Dojo supercomputer which provides an exaFlop of power.



Venkataramanan gave a run through the technicalities of the chip, explaining Tesla’s aim of using much of its in-house tech stack to avoid any bottlenecks posed by supply-chain constraints. Another reason for taking the chip production in-house is to increase bandwidth and decrease latencies to achieve superior AI performance.

Much More Than Just Full Self-Driving

At the AI Day event, Tesla even pointed out that the Dojo supercomputer will not just be a technology limited to its ambitious Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, but will also likely be made available to other automakers and tech companies at large.



Musk further stated that Dojo is anticipated to be operational next year, when we can expect more insight about how this technology can be applied to other uses.

Computer Vision Approach to Autonomy

During AI Day, Tesla also shed light on its computer vision system to autonomy, an approach that uses neural networks to ideally allow the car to function anywhere on earth via its Autopilot system.

Andrej Karpathy, head of AI at Tesla, explained how Tesla manages data to achieve computer vision-based semi-autonomous driving. The two primary hurdles that Tesla aims at solving with its computer vision architecture are temporary occlusions and signs or markings that appear earlier on the road, which the computer has trouble remembering by the time it is supposed to be used.



Overall, after hosting Autonomy Day in 2019 and Battery Day in 2020, the AI day turned out to be another milestone event for the company showcasing the research and development that is being carried out by the EV giant in the field of AI and how these developments will shape our future. Moreover, the event has set a benchmark that other auto players will struggle to meet.



Tesla, peers of which include Ford F, General Motors GM and Volkswagen VWAGY, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Tech IPOs With Massive Profit Potential: Last years top IPOs surged as much as 299% within the first two months. With record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs and a record-setting stock market, this year could be even more lucrative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.