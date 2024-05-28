Key Takeaways From Huntington Bancshares Analyst Ratings

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.73, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. Observing a 7.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $14.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Huntington Bancshares's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 Ken Zerbe Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $16.00 $16.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 - Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $15.00 $14.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $15.00 - John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $16.00 $15.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $14.00 $13.00

Discovering Huntington Bancshares: A Closer Look

Huntington Bancshares Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank operates in two business segments: Consumer & Regional Banking and Commercial Banking. The bank derives the maximum of its revenue from the Consumer & Business Banking segment. The other segment of the bank consists of Treasury and others. The bank also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, investment management, trust, brokerage, capital market services, and other services.

Breaking Down Huntington Bancshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Huntington Bancshares's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -8.69%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Huntington Bancshares's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

