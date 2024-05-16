Key Takeaways From e.l.f. Beauty Analyst Ratings

During the last three months, 12 analysts shared their evaluations of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for e.l.f. Beauty, revealing an average target of $219.5, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Observing a 1.86% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $215.50.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $216.00 $228.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $190.00 $220.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $228.00 $225.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Market Perform $220.00 $185.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 - Anna Lizzul B of A Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $220.00 - Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $225.00 $212.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of e.l.f. Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of e.l.f. Beauty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Breaking Down e.l.f. Beauty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining e.l.f. Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 84.9% as of 31 December, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

